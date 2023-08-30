The Baltimore Orioles and Austin Hays will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 146 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 375 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 548 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.88) in the majors this season.

The White Sox rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.414 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (5-7) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has started 27 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 27 starts this season, Cease has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Athletics L 12-4 Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Eduardo Rodríguez 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans 9/5/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Cease -

