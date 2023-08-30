Tigers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 30
Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (59-73) and New York Yankees (64-68) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (11-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz will get the nod for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have won in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Detroit has a mark of 5-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (521 total).
- The Tigers have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 25
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|August 26
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
|August 27
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
|August 28
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
|August 29
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
|August 30
|Yankees
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Gerrit Cole
|August 31
|Yankees
|-
|Matt Manning vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 1
|@ White Sox
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Touki Toussaint
|September 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Mike Clevinger
|September 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Reese Olson vs Michael Kopech
|September 5
|@ Yankees
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Gerrit Cole
