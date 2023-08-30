Wednesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (59-73) and New York Yankees (64-68) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (11-4) to the mound, while Joey Wentz will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have won in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a mark of 5-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (521 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

