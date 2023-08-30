Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (64-68) will visit Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (59-73) at Comerica Park on Wednesday, August 30, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +185 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (11-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 41, or 54.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Yankees have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

New York has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Tigers have won in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 5-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Riley Greene 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Carson Kelly 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290) Akil Baddoo 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+290)

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

