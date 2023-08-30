Seiya Suzuki vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .703 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Brewers Player Props
|Cubs vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Brewers Odds
|Cubs vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Brewers
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (71 of 108), with at least two hits 28 times (25.9%).
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 35 games this year (32.4%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (48 of 108), with two or more runs eight times (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|59
|.227
|AVG
|.297
|.306
|OBP
|.365
|.346
|SLG
|.507
|12
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|49/20
|K/BB
|59/26
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.65 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.