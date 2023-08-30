On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.395) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Hoerner has recorded a hit in 89 of 122 games this season (73.0%), including 41 multi-hit games (33.6%).

In 7.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (45.9%), including 16 multi-run games (13.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 58 .297 AVG .261 .364 OBP .311 .421 SLG .367 19 XBH 18 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 39/16 18 SB 14

