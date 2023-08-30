On Wednesday, Nick Madrigal (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (21.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 71 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has had an RBI in 17 games this year (23.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.5%).

In 33.8% of his games this year (24 of 71), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.0%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .277 AVG .274 .341 OBP .313 .384 SLG .358 7 XBH 9 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 10/5 K/BB 10/4 4 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings