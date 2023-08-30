After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 1:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)

Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.

In two of 11 games last season, Lee got aboard via a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He did not homer last year in the 11 games he appeared in.

Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.

He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .071 AVG .273 .133 OBP .273 .143 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 4/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)