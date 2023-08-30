On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .286 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 24 walks.

In 56 of 89 games this year (62.9%) Carpenter has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).

He has homered in 20.2% of his games in 2023 (18 of 89), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.8% of his games this season, Carpenter has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (38.2%), including eight multi-run games (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .353 AVG .214 .406 OBP .290 .532 SLG .531 15 XBH 18 6 HR 14 23 RBI 31 36/11 K/BB 40/13 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings