Eloy Jiménez vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .270 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 67 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37 games this season (39.8%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36 games this season (38.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|43
|.293
|AVG
|.242
|.340
|OBP
|.289
|.440
|SLG
|.441
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 28th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 4.89 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 48th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
