Dansby Swanson vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks.
- Swanson is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 71 of 118 games this season (60.2%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has had an RBI in 40 games this year (33.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (42.4%), including 12 multi-run games (10.2%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.272
|AVG
|.224
|.340
|OBP
|.326
|.464
|SLG
|.386
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|56/22
|K/BB
|70/33
|1
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.65, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .176 batting average against him.
