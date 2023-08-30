The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks.

Swanson is batting .250 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 71 of 118 games this season (60.2%), including 30 multi-hit games (25.4%).

He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has had an RBI in 40 games this year (33.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50 games this year (42.4%), including 12 multi-run games (10.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 60 .272 AVG .224 .340 OBP .326 .464 SLG .386 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 35 RBI 30 56/22 K/BB 70/33 1 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings