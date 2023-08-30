Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) clash with Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (70-62) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, August 30. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (-105).

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.65 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.97 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 40, or 61.5%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a 40-25 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won each of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (44.8%) in those games.

This year, the Cubs have won 22 of 47 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +325 - 2nd

