Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 158 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Chicago is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 665.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Cubs rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.276 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (5-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Hendricks will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy 9/1/2023 Reds - Away - - 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Graham Ashcraft 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Andrew Abbott 9/4/2023 Giants - Home Justin Steele Logan Webb

