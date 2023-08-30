Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds to win.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the total, the Cubs and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won in 26, or 44.8%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a record of 22-25 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 70 of its 132 opportunities.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-31 34-31 29-29 41-33 47-42 23-20

