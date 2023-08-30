Wednesday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (70-62) against the Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on August 30.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (3-1) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (5-7).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Cubs were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (44.8%) in those games.

This year, Chicago has won 22 of 47 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging five runs per game (665 total).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Cubs Schedule