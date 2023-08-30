Carson Kelly vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Carson Kelly (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Yankees.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Discover More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .224 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Kelly has picked up a hit in 16 of 35 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Kelly has driven in a run in five games this year (14.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 35 games so far this season.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.155
|AVG
|.325
|.197
|OBP
|.378
|.172
|SLG
|.450
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|20/3
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 164 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks second, 1.042 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
