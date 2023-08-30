On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .255 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 122 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (16 of 122), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.9% of his games this year, Vaughn has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.3%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 61 .264 AVG .247 .329 OBP .304 .454 SLG .390 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 34 RBI 32 42/15 K/BB 61/16 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings