The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .467 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.

In 48.8% of his games this year (42 of 86), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In 19 games this season (22.1%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 29 games this season (33.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .207 AVG .242 .262 OBP .361 .333 SLG .417 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 38/10 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

Yankees Pitching Rankings