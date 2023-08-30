Akil Baddoo vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .467 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks.
- In 48.8% of his games this year (42 of 86), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 19 games this season (22.1%), Baddoo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29 games this season (33.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.207
|AVG
|.242
|.262
|OBP
|.361
|.333
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|19
|38/10
|K/BB
|33/23
|2
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (164 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.95), fourth in WHIP (1.042), and 15th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.