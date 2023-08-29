On Tuesday, Zach McKinstry (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two triples) against the Yankees.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 17 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while hitting .242.

In 74 of 121 games this year (61.2%) McKinstry has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (13.2%).

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (6.6%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 19.0% of his games this season, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 45 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .263 AVG .221 .340 OBP .284 .421 SLG .321 18 XBH 11 5 HR 3 20 RBI 10 43/21 K/BB 47/16 8 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings