The Chicago White Sox will look to Andrew Benintendi for continued offensive production when they square off against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 374 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 545 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.85 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.409 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-6) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts, Scholtens has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 3.1 frames per outing.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics L 12-4 Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Alex Faedo 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal 9/4/2023 Royals - Away Jesse Scholtens Cole Ragans

