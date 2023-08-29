The Baltimore Orioles will look to Gunnar Henderson for continued offensive production when they square off against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The Orioles are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+195). A 9-run total has been listed in the game.

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -250 +195 9 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in 29, or 33.3%, of the 87 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 2-2 when it's set as an underdog of +195 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 131 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have an against the spread record of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 24-43 22-28 30-51 38-60 14-19

