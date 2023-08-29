Tim Anderson vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .349 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 59 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 31 of 98 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.235
|AVG
|.251
|.269
|OBP
|.303
|.299
|SLG
|.294
|9
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|10
|50/7
|K/BB
|49/15
|3
|SB
|9
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 27th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.292 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
