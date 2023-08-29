Tigers vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's contest features the Detroit Tigers (59-72) and the New York Yankees (63-68) facing off at Comerica Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Tigers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 29.
The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (3-2) against the Yankees and Michael King (3-5).
Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Tigers have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 12 (54.5%) of those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 9-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored the second-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 519 (four per game).
- The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 23
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Tarik Skubal vs Jameson Taillon
|August 25
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Matt Manning vs Framber Valdez
|August 26
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hunter Brown
|August 27
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Alex Faedo vs Justin Verlander
|August 28
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Reese Olson vs Luis Severino
|August 29
|Yankees
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael King
|August 30
|Yankees
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gerrit Cole
|August 31
|Yankees
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 1
|@ White Sox
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Touki Toussaint
|September 2
|@ White Sox
|-
|Reese Olson vs Mike Clevinger
|September 3
|@ White Sox
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Michael Kopech
