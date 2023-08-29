You can wager on player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres and other players on the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Skubal Stats

Tarik Skubal (3-2) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 10th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.

Skubal has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made nine appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 23 6.0 6 4 4 7 1 at Guardians Aug. 18 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1 at Marlins Jul. 30 4.2 6 4 4 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 113 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 56 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .233/.316/.436 slash line on the season.

Torkelson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .111 with two walks.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .290/.354/.539 slash line so far this year.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Astros Aug. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 4 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has 132 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 50 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .268/.334/.446 slash line on the season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 25 2-for-5 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 60 walks and 56 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .267/.396/.630 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 28 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Rays Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

