Spencer Torkelson will lead the charge for the Detroit Tigers (59-72) on Tuesday, August 29, when they clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (63-68) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal - DET (3-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Michael King - NYY (3-5, 3.13 ERA)

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 12 out of the 22 games, or 54.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 9-9 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in 17, or 37%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win 14 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+180) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

