Tarik Skubal will take the mound first for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.

Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are 23rd in MLB action with 134 total home runs.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.234).

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (519 total).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Detroit has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.287).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Skubal enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Skubal will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Home Tarik Skubal Jameson Taillon 8/25/2023 Astros W 4-1 Home Matt Manning Framber Valdez 8/26/2023 Astros L 9-2 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hunter Brown 8/27/2023 Astros L 17-4 Home Alex Faedo Justin Verlander 8/28/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Reese Olson Luis Severino 8/29/2023 Yankees - Home Tarik Skubal Michael King 8/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matt Manning Gerrit Cole 8/31/2023 Yankees - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Clarke Schmidt 9/1/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Faedo Touki Toussaint 9/2/2023 White Sox - Away Reese Olson Mike Clevinger 9/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Michael Kopech

