How to Watch the Tigers vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Tarik Skubal will take the mound first for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Yankees Player Props
|Tigers vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers are 23rd in MLB action with 134 total home runs.
- Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.379).
- The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.234).
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (519 total).
- The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Detroit has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.287).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Skubal enters the game with one quality start under his belt this year.
- Skubal will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jameson Taillon
|8/25/2023
|Astros
|W 4-1
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Framber Valdez
|8/26/2023
|Astros
|L 9-2
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hunter Brown
|8/27/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Justin Verlander
|8/28/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Luis Severino
|8/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael King
|8/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Gerrit Cole
|8/31/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/1/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Touki Toussaint
|9/2/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Mike Clevinger
|9/3/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Michael Kopech
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.