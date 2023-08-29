Spencer Torkelson vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 113 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .436.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 75 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Torkelson has driven in a run in 48 games this season (37.2%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|.214
|AVG
|.250
|.313
|OBP
|.319
|.366
|SLG
|.504
|21
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|16
|25
|RBI
|44
|69/32
|K/BB
|64/24
|1
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- King (3-5) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
