Two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.3 points per game) and Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.2) -- match up when the Los Angeles Sparks (15-19) host the Chicago Sky (14-21) on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and The U.

The matchup has no set line.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: CBS Sports Network and The U

Over/Under: 163.5

Sky vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sparks 83 Sky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Los Angeles (-3.7)

Los Angeles (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Sky vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

This season, Chicago has been the underdog 21 times and won six, or 28.6%, of those games.

The Sky have a record of 5-15 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Chicago is 17-17-0 against the spread this season.

This year, 17 of Chicago's 34 games have gone over the point total.

Sky matchups this season have a 164.6-point average over/under, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Sky Performance Insights

Offensively the Sky are the sixth-ranked team in the WNBA (81 points per game). On defense they are seventh (83.6 points allowed per game).

With 33.1 rebounds per game and 34.8 rebounds allowed, Chicago is ninth and seventh in the league, respectively.

In 2023, the Sky are seventh in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.4 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.9 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36%).

In 2023 the Sky are best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Chicago attempts 68.4% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.0% of Chicago's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26.0% are 3-pointers.

