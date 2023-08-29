Seiya Suzuki vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks while batting .267.
- He ranks 53rd in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 71 of 107 games this year (66.4%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.2%).
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 12 of them (11.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year (48 of 107), with two or more runs eight times (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|59
|.231
|AVG
|.297
|.307
|OBP
|.365
|.352
|SLG
|.507
|12
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|47/19
|K/BB
|59/26
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.65 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.65), ninth in WHIP (1.076), and 25th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.