Riley Greene -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene is hitting .289 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

In 72.6% of his 95 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

In 11.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Greene has had an RBI in 27 games this year (28.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (45.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .311 AVG .267 .365 OBP .335 .475 SLG .433 18 XBH 16 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 59/16 K/BB 54/18 3 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings