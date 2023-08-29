Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .326 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on August 29 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

In 73.6% of his 121 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 121), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (38 of 121), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .300 AVG .261 .366 OBP .311 .426 SLG .367 19 XBH 18 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 39/16 18 SB 14

Brewers Pitching Rankings