Nick Madrigal vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .275 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 62% of his 71 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 71 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in 17 games this year (23.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.5%).
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7%.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.277
|AVG
|.274
|.341
|OBP
|.313
|.384
|SLG
|.358
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|14
|10/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|4
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Burnes (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Brewers in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.65 ERA in 158 2/3 innings pitched, with 160 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.65), ninth in WHIP (1.076), and 25th in K/9 (9.1).
