Miguel Cabrera -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the mound, on August 29 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 15 doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while hitting .248.

Cabrera has had a hit in 49 of 78 games this year (62.8%), including multiple hits 12 times (15.4%).

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (3.8%, and 1% of his trips to the dish).

Cabrera has had an RBI in 18 games this year (23.1%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 games this season (20.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .271 AVG .225 .336 OBP .299 .372 SLG .310 9 XBH 9 2 HR 1 12 RBI 12 35/13 K/BB 24/13 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings