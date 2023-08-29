The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .320.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 64 of 105 games this year (61.0%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (23.8%).

He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Vierling has had an RBI in 20 games this year (19.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (29.5%), including eight multi-run games (7.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 53 .227 AVG .294 .296 OBP .341 .304 SLG .426 9 XBH 14 2 HR 5 14 RBI 16 36/17 K/BB 47/12 3 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings