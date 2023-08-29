Lenyn Sosa vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (.273 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has three doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .173.
- In 46.9% of his games this season (15 of 32), Sosa has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (9.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Sosa has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven games this season (21.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.194
|AVG
|.143
|.194
|OBP
|.163
|.323
|SLG
|.310
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|16/0
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 27th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.31), 39th in WHIP (1.292), and 38th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
