The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: TBS

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .265.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 57th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 78 of 123 games this year (63.4%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven in a run in 41 games this year (33.3%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 54 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .245 AVG .272 .333 OBP .351 .452 SLG .511 26 XBH 22 6 HR 10 24 RBI 29 43/18 K/BB 45/18 1 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings