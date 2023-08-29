The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .270.

Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 71.7% of his games this season (66 of 92), with more than one hit 22 times (23.9%).

Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (16.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has had an RBI in 37 games this year (40.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35 games this season (38.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 42 .293 AVG .242 .340 OBP .290 .440 SLG .446 14 XBH 16 7 HR 8 29 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

