Dansby Swanson vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .246 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks.
- Swanson has recorded a hit in 70 of 117 games this year (59.8%), including 29 multi-hit games (24.8%).
- Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.268
|AVG
|.224
|.337
|OBP
|.326
|.464
|SLG
|.386
|22
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|30
|56/22
|K/BB
|70/33
|1
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Burnes (9-6) to make his 27th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts through 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.65), ninth in WHIP (1.076), and 25th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
