Justin Steele will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs (69-62) on Tuesday, August 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57), who will counter with Corbin Burnes. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Brewers have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 6.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.65 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cubs have a 25-12 record (winning 67.6% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 6-3 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 17 of 38 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Brewers had a record of 6-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ian Happ 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.