Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 158 total home runs.

Chicago is 14th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (664 total).

The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele (14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Steele is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Steele is seeking his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy 9/1/2023 Reds - Away - - 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Graham Ashcraft 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Andrew Abbott

