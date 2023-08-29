How to Watch the Cubs vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Tuesday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 8:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 158 total home runs.
- Chicago is 14th in baseball with a .417 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (664 total).
- The Cubs' .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.
- The Cubs' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- Chicago has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.279).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steele (14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Steele is looking to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Steele is seeking his 13th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Rob Zastryzny
|8/25/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mitch Keller
|8/26/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Colin Selby
|8/27/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-1
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|8/28/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Wade Miley
|8/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Corbin Burnes
|8/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Brett Kennedy
|9/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Graham Ashcraft
|9/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Andrew Abbott
