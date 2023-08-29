Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Brewers have +110 odds to play spoiler.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 67 total times this season. They've finished 39-28 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 25-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (67.6% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Chicago has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-57-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-31 34-31 29-29 40-33 46-42 23-20

