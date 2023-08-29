The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .371. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 126th in the league in slugging.

In 74.8% of his 119 games this season, Benintendi has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (4.2%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Benintendi has had an RBI in 31 games this year (26.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 50 of 119 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .284 AVG .266 .352 OBP .327 .394 SLG .351 18 XBH 16 3 HR 2 15 RBI 23 41/23 K/BB 34/21 7 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings