The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks while batting .226.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 42 of 85 games this year (49.4%), including 14 multi-hit games (16.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has had an RBI in 19 games this year (22.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (4.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 of 85 games (34.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Tigers Players vs the Yankees

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .212 AVG .242 .262 OBP .361 .341 SLG .417 9 XBH 11 4 HR 5 9 RBI 19 36/9 K/BB 33/23 2 SB 6

