Zach McKinstry vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zach McKinstry and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- In 60.8% of his 120 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.2% of his games this season, McKinstry has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.258
|AVG
|.221
|.336
|OBP
|.284
|.398
|SLG
|.321
|16
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|10
|41/21
|K/BB
|47/16
|8
|SB
|7
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Severino (3-8 with a 7.26 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
