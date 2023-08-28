Yan Gomes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .268 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 89), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.273
|AVG
|.265
|.312
|OBP
|.310
|.427
|SLG
|.419
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|24
|32/8
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.