Adley Rutschman and Luis Robert are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Robert Stats

Robert has 32 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 28 walks and 69 RBI (125 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .265/.321/.554 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 128 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He has a .277/.342/.374 slash line so far this season.

Benintendi heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 26 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 24 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 71 walks and 61 RBI (132 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .274/.366/.423 slash line on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 117 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .252/.324/.476 slash line on the year.

Santander enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 26 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Blue Jays Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

