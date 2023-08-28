On Monday, August 28, Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (81-49) host Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (52-79) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +195. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (3-3, 5.38 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (5-11, 4.95 ERA)

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 42 out of the 59 games, or 71.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (33.7%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+220) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

