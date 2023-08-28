The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will play on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Santander and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 145 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 545 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.405 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (5-11) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kopech has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics L 12-4 Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson 9/1/2023 Tigers - Home Touki Toussaint Alex Faedo 9/2/2023 Tigers - Home Mike Clevinger Reese Olson 9/3/2023 Tigers - Home Michael Kopech Tarik Skubal

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.