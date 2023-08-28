How to Watch the White Sox vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will play on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Santander and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to step up at the plate.
White Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 145 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 24th in the majors with a .391 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .240 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 545 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.405 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (5-11) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 25th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.
- He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Kopech has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 24 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 24 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 5-4
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-4
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Zach Neal
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|JP Sears
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Dean Kremer
|8/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kyle Gibson
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Alex Faedo
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
