The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox will send Grayson Rodriguez and Michael Kopech, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+195). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -250 +195 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a spread.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (33.7%) in those contests.

Chicago is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +195 or more on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 59 of its 130 chances.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 24-42 22-28 30-50 38-59 14-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.