Monday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (81-49) and the Chicago White Sox (52-79) clashing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on August 28) at 7:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Orioles.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-11) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a runline.

The White Sox have been victorious in 29, or 33.7%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (545 total, 4.2 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule