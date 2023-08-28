Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .246 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

Anderson is batting .375 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 97 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 21 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 31 games this year (32.0%), including eight multi-run games (8.2%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .235 AVG .256 .269 OBP .308 .299 SLG .300 9 XBH 9 1 HR 0 12 RBI 10 50/7 K/BB 48/15 3 SB 9

Orioles Pitching Rankings